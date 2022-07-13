TODAY
EVENTS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District will host a public meeting to discuss their water and sewer systems at the Youth Center, 1966 Ninth Ave., Olivehurst, starting at 5:45 p.m. Learn about how connecting can increase property value, improve water quality, decrease maintenance requirements, and protect the environment. For more information, email Swarnjit Boyal at sboyal@opud.org or call 530-682-0736.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Legends will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting in the Innovation Room at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the Yuba Community College District Board Room, 425 Plumas Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “20th Century Blues” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a comedy showcase at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, on Friday, July 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door, if available. Snacks will be available for purchase during the event and the theater also features a full bar. For more information, call 530-742-2787, email david@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
