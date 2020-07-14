The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will host bingo beginning at 6 p.m. at 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. The cost is $20 for two 10 game packs – there is a guaranteed payout of $20. There will be special games such as double action bingo, hot ball and pull tabs. For more information, call 777-9057.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– There will be a Sites Reservoir virtual town hall from 2-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.sitesproject.org/sites-project-authority/meetings/.
– CANCELED: Foreigner: Juke Box Hero Tour 2020, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. The public can view the meeting remotely by visiting https://liveoakca.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1.Public comments can be submitted via email at cmenchaca@liveoakcity.org during the meeting prior to the close of public comment on an item. Public comments can also be made through the eComment feature at the link above.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating – face masks are required during public gatherings under a statewide order. To view the meeting virtually, visit http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx (search for Planning Commission in the “meeting group” drop box). Public comments can be emailed to planningcomments@co.sutter.ca.us any time up to 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. To view the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/93633515563?pwd=SkI2cEVWTGZUeFoxb0ZDdHJvTjQ2dz09. The password is WUHSD.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Williams Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. To join the virtual meeting, visit https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/86966754229?pwd=Zmtld3ZSeXdDOGZJaWxQa00zZDcvUT09. People can also call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 869 6675 4229 and the password is 668869.