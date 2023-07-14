TODAY
EVENTS
– The 23rd annual Marysville Peach Festival is a two-day event beginning at 10 a.m. on D Street in Marysville. There will be vendors, music and plenty of food and drinks available. For more information visit https://www.marysvillepeachfest.com.
– The Obon Festival will begin with Hatsubon Service at 4 p.m. at the Marysville Buddhist Church, 125 B Street in Marysville. There will also be a temple tour, storytelling and Japanese Game of Watermelon Splitting, among other events. The event also features box dinners of teriyaki boneless chicken, rice, String Bean Aemono, Tsukemono, slice of orange, a dessert and water starting at 3 p.m. The cost is $20. For more information, please call the Buddhist Church of Marysville at 530-743-6426.
– Peach Festival Open Craft Time begins at 10 a.m. for all ages at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street in Marysville. Supplies will be provided. No registration necessary.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
– There are still tickets available for the Feather River Democratic Club and the Sutter County Democratic Central Committee Loteria fundraiser beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Shiloh Clubhouse, 859 Jones Road, Yuba City. Tom Galvin, songwriter and musician, will bring his guitar and share a few songs, including “They Don't Come Cheap.” Ticket prices are $25 per person, which includes dinner. For reservations, please text 530-415-3704.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Breakfast is at 9 a.m. at Denny's, 630 10th St. Marysville.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Daughters of Leisure (DOLS) will hold their monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Delores Dier at 530-742-2387.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
EVENTS
– First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursday begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library for ages 0-5-years-old. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading. Registration is required.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.