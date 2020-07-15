The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. There will be an audio recording available following the meeting on the county’s website at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx – the public is not permitted to attend in person. Comments can be submitted by emailing boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us – it’s asked that comments are submitted by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. People should identify the agenda item they wish to address in the comments.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Indivisible Colusa County and the Colusa County Democrats will co-host a peaceful protest near Dollar General in Arbuckle from 6-6:30 p.m. to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, visit the Indivisible Colusa County or the Colusa County Democrats Facebook pages.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s “Ah, Wilderness!” performance at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.