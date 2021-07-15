TODAY
EVENTS
– The 21st annual Marysville Peach Festival will take place from 4-10 p.m. on D Street in Marysville between First and Sixth Streets. The event will include music, a wide assortment of peach-inspired food, a kids zone, exhibitors and more. For more information, visit www.MarysvillePeachFestival.com.
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Beijing, China. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees for Wheatland Union High School District will hold a special board workshop at Chelsea Garden Inn, 1443 Second Street, Calistoga, starting at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The 21st annual Marysville Peach Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on D Street in Marysville between First and Sixth Streets. The event will include music, a wide assortment of peach-inspired food, a kids zone, exhibitors and more. For more information, visit www.MarysvillePeachFestival.com.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– Casa de Esperanza has partnered with Gracie Barra Bazilian Jiu Jitsu to host a free self defense class for women and girls aged 12 and older to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Classes will be held at 990 Klamath Lane, Building D Suite 27 and 28, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information or to register, contact Amie at 674-5400 or visit the Casa de Esperanza – NorCal Facebook page.
– The Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host a “Back to School Back to Giving” drive at the mall, located at 1215 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, from 1-3 p.m. Bring new school supply donations to the event and enter to win a $500 Gift Card to the mall retailer of your choice. The event will also include a back to school shopping scavenger hunt and photos with Captain America. For more information, visit www.shopyubasuttermarketplace.com/back-to-school.../.
– POSTPONED: The taco festival and competition hosted by the city of Colusa has been postponed until July 31 from 4-9 p.m. For more information, visit www.ColusaTaco.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees for Wheatland Union High School District will hold a special board workshop at Chelsea Garden Inn, 1443 Second Street, Calistoga, starting at 8 a.m.
