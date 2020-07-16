The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED: Indivisible Colusa County and the Colusa County Democrats’ planned peaceful protest to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement has been postponed. For more information, visit the Indivisible Colusa County or the Colusa County Democrats Facebook pages.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s “Ah, Wilderness!” performance at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The Acting Company’s presents “A Seussified Pride and Prejudice.” Performances will be at The Acting Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s “Ah, Wilderness!” performance at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
