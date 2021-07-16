TODAY
EVENTS
– The 21st annual Marysville Peach Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on D Street in Marysville between First and Sixth Streets. The event will include music, a wide assortment of peach-inspired food, a kids zone, exhibitors and more. For more information, visit www.MarysvillePeachFestival.com.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– Casa de Esperanza has partnered with Gracie Barra Bazilian Jiu Jitsu to host a free self defense class for women and girls aged 12 and older to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Classes will be held at 990 Klamath Lane, Building D Suite 27 and 28, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information or to register, contact Amie at 674-5400 or visit the Casa de Esperanza – NorCal Facebook page.
– The Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host a “Back to School Back to Giving” drive at the mall, located at 1215 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, from 1-3 p.m. Bring new school supply donations to the event and enter to win a $500 Gift Card to the mall retailer of your choice. The event will also include a back to school shopping scavenger hunt and photos with Captain America. For more information, visit www.shopyubasuttermarketplace.com/back-to-school.../.
– POSTPONED: The taco festival and competition hosted by the city of Colusa has been postponed until July 31 from 4-9 p.m. For more information, visit www.ColusaTaco.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees for Wheatland Union High School District will hold a special board workshop at Chelsea Garden Inn, 1443 Second Street, Calistoga, starting at 8 a.m.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Sri Moonshine Music Series will continue at 7 p.m. at the Camptonville Community Center, 15333 Cleveland Ave., Camptonville. The concert will feature two guitarists, Gyan Riley and Peppino D’Agostino. There will be both solo and duet performances with strains of baroque, rock, world and jazz woven together by the artists. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with food and drink available as a benefit for the community center. Tickets cost $30 or $25 for community center members. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit 2021guitar.brownpapertickets.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet in the boardroom at the Marysville Joint Unified School District office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting virtually or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 5 p.m. for a special meeting and again at 6 p.m. for a regular meeting at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
