The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The Plumas Street Summer Marketplace is planned to be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Downtown Yuba City. For more information, visit the Downtown Business Association’s Facebook page, @YCDowntown.
– The Acting Company’s presents “A Seussified Pride and Prejudice.” Performances will be at The Acting Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s “Ah, Wilderness!” performance at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Gray Avenue Christian Church, 1524 Gray Ave., Yuba City, will be donating bags of food to those in need. The service will be open at 10 a.m.
MONDAY
CLOSURES
– The Sutter-Yuba UC Cooperative Extension office will be closed to the public except for by appointment starting Monday, July 20, due to COVID-19. To make an appointment, call 822-7515 or email sutteryuba@ucanr.edu.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Audio for the board meeting will be available at www.ycusd.org/agendas and click “July 20, 2020 Audio.” The meeting can also be viewed via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/97298230426?pwd=Tk5RSU5SRkJzWTNNL1ZiY01XMWNFZz09. The meeting ID is 972 9823 0426 and the password is 456xyz.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page featuring special guest, Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts’ new poet in residence.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To participate via teleconference, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4510025581245615886. Registration will be required. Comments can be emailed to cityclerk@yubacity.net any time before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to comment on.
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. To view the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/85417793430. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 854 1779 3430.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. (the start time may be delayed due to the special meeting). To view the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/85915247713. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 859 1524 7713.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The meeting can be viewed at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. It’s asked that public comments be submitted by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us – it’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to comment on.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 910 2283 5301. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. Public comments can be submitted via email at cityclerk@cityofcolusa.com or by dropping them off in the City Hall dropbox by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. via teleconference. The public can participate by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 929 2842 3075. The livestream can be found at https://youtu.be/IgnXhQvWgMg.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.