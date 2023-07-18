TODAY
EVENTS
– Community Helper Story Time with Local Author Tonya Flores and the Probation Pups is at 3 p.m. at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street in Marysville. Registration is required.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak City Council has a meeting at 6 p.m. at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard in Live Oak.
– Sutter County Planning Commission has a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
– Countywide Oversight Board for Sutter has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, in Yuba City.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Marysville native Nicole Cook will host a Boho Cactus Paint Party for all ages beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Lambert House Cafe, 208 Bridge Street in Yuba City. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/43napt9.
– Graphic Novel Design Class begins at 4 p.m. at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street in Marysville. This class will go over the basics of manga, graphic novels, and comic story writing and art. Registration is required.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Feather River Democratic Club has its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If interested in the link, call 530-415-3704.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Williams Unified School District will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. inside the WUSD board room.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District has a regular meeting at 7 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue in Olivehurst.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Tiny Tots Story Times begins at 10 a.m. for children 0 to 2 at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street in Marysville. Children will have time to play and color and listen to music and stories. Registration is required.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.