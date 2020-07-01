The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Virtual Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, will take place at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327 or by calling 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 897 4743 8327.
– CANCELED: Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
NOTICES
– The Sacramento Valley Museum, 1491 E St., Williams, will reopen for general admission. The museum is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and admission is free. For more information, call 473-2978 or email sacramentovalleymuseum@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Prescription Drug Drive-Through Take Back, hosted by the Yuba City Police Department, will be from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People can turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. Only prescription medications will be accepted. No liquids or needles. Medication can be left in the original container or placed in a ziplock bag.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.