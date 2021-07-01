The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled or modified, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company is presenting the virtual performance of “PUFFS” at 7 p.m. An individual viewing ticket costs $20 each or $40 for a family. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theactingco.booktix.com.
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Rome, Italy. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Info-Center will celebrate its one-year anniversary with an Open House and Ice Cream Social from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville. There will also be a special presentation on “Cultural and History in Art Form” at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
– The Yuba-Sutter Off the Leash Dog Park will host a fundraiser event from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the park, 2050 Wild River Drive, Yuba City. During the event, there will be a raffle, training sessions with behavioral experts, a pet photographer, goodie bags and food trucks. The event is free and raffle tickets cost $5 each. Cash, Venmo, checks and PayPal will be accepted. For more information, visit the Off The Leash Dog Park Facebook page.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Acting Company is presenting the virtual performance of “PUFFS” at 2 p.m. An individual viewing ticket costs $20 each or $40 for a family. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theactingco.booktix.com.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– The Marysville Youth and Civic Center will host a community carnival at the center, 1830 B Street, Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The outdoor carnival will feature games, food and prizes. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call 443-2873.
– Colusa Casino Resort will host a free concert featuring “Love and Theft” in the courtyard at the resort, located at 3770 Highway 45 in Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the concert. For more information, visit https://www.colusacasino.com/entertainment/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. For more information and a location, call 530-275-1478.
