TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “If the shoe fits, buy it!” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Colusa Casino Resort will host a free concert featuring “Drake White and the Big Fire” in the courtyard at the resort, located at 3770 Highway 45 in Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the concert. For more information, visit https://www.colusacasino.com/entertainment/.
– The Friends of the Sutter County Library will host a First Saturday Book Sale at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Books if all genres will be available along with paperbacks, hardback novels and children's books. All proceeds will go directly to Library Services. Fore more information, call 530-822-7137.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Fourth of July children’s parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the corner of Center and Plumas streets in Yuba City. Children ages 0 through 12 can join the parade – attendees are invited to dress up in red, white and blue and decorate their bike or wagon. The parade will go toward the Townsquare Fountain where there will be hotdogs and refreshments. No animals or motorized vehicles are permitted – children’s battery-operated vehicles are permissible. Safety helmets are required by all participants.
– The Yuba Sutter Symphony will present an outdoor concert of patriotic music at 9:15 a.m. at the Yuba City Town Center Fountain on Plumas Street. The free concert will take place during and following the Yuba City Children’s Parade.
– The city of Colusa will host a Fourth of July celebration on Main Street, between Sixth and Eighth Streets, from 6-10 p.m. The event will include food vendors, a bounce house, a DJ, conhole, rice sack races and more. There will also be a fireworks show at the Sacramento River starting at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host the fifth annual Jim Davison Rubber Duckie Races along the Sacramento River in Colusa, beginning promptly at 2 p.m. The race begins on the river just east of the boat ramp and continues downstream to the River Road Bridge. All of the proceeds from the event will be used to send Egling Middle School students to Shady Creek. One thousand dollars in cash prizes will be given away to the winners; $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 dollars for third place. Winners do not need to be present to win. Rubber Duckie race tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Messick Ace Hardware, 729 Market St. in Colusa, or from any Lions Club member.
– The bi-annual Grimes Day Parade will make its way around Grimes starting at 10 a.m.
– The Alcouffe Community Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House, will host Fourth of July celebration, starting at 6:30. Bring your safe-and-sane fireworks to the park and local volunteer firefighters will add them to the show and safely light them off on the ball field for all to enjoy. Hot dogs will also be served.
– 2022 Bi-County 4th of July Spectacular on July 4 at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville. The gates of the park and soccer fields are scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m.
The fireworks show will start at about 9:20-9:30 p.m. in the soccer fields between the 5th Street and 10th Street bridges and is expected to last between 20 and 25 minutes.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place on July 20, starting at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. followed by a special meeting at 11 a.m. The meetings will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubawater.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in The Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $21 and this months tis "America the Beautiful" featuring the Sutter County Museum. Speakers will include Diana McFarling and Molly Bloom, director and curator of the Sutter County Museum. Music will be provided by Diana Strong. The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection meets on the first Tuesday of every month. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.