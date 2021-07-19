TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet in the boardroom at the Marysville Joint Unified School District office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting virtually or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 5 p.m. for a special meeting and again at 6 p.m. for a regular meeting at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba City Planning Commission will meet at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will have an outing at Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant, 885 Richland Road, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m.
