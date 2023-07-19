TODAY
EVENTS
– Marysville native Nicole Cook will host a Boho Cactus Paint Party for all ages beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Lambert House Cafe, 208 Bridge Street in Yuba City. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/43napt9.
– Graphic Novel Design Class begins at 4 p.m. at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street in Marysville. This class will go over the basics of manga, graphic novels, and comic story writing and art. Registration is required.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Feather River Democratic Club has its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If interested in the link, call 530-415-3704.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Williams Unified School District will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. inside the WUSD board room.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District has a regular Meeting at 7 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue in Olivehurst.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Tiny Tots Story Times begins at 10 a.m. for children 0 to 2 at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street in Marysville. Children will have time to play, color and listen to music and stories. Registration is required.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– A WineShine benefit event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Camptonville Community Center, at 15333 Cleveland Ave in Camptonville. A $15 donation includes wine tasting, food, and one raffle ticket. The event features a variety of wines coming from the Sunset International Wine Competition 2023.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Agriculture, Public Protection and General Government Committee Meeting has a scheduled meeting at 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, in Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Marysville High School has a golf-a-thon fundraiser at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club in Marysville. Marysville golfers will play as many holes as possible from sunrise to sundown on that day. Sponsors may pledge a specific amount per completed hole or a one-time pledge. One-time pledges can be made payable to Pam Kenney, Marysville High School Student Activities Office, located at 12 18th St., Marysville, CA, 95901. Hole sponsors will receive an invoice after the event. Proceeds go toward helping the Marysville boys and girls golf programs.