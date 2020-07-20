The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page featuring special guest, Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts’ new poet in residence.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To participate via teleconference, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4510025581245615886. Registration will be required. Comments can be emailed to cityclerk@yubacity.net any time before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to comment on.
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. To view the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/85417793430. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 854 1779 3430.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. (the start time may be delayed due to the special meeting). To view the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/85915247713. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 859 1524 7713.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The meeting can be viewed at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. It’s asked that public comments be submitted by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us – it’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to comment on.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 910 2283 5301. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. Public comments can be submitted via email at cityclerk@cityofcolusa.com or by dropping them off in the City Hall dropbox by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. via teleconference. The public can participate by calling 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 929 2842 3075. The livestream can be found at https://youtu.be/IgnXhQvWgMg.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St., from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)