TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– Yuba County Health and Human Services to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Llani Ballroom at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Rd, Wheatland, from 12:30-6:30 p.m. or while supplies last. Supplies are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to the walk-up clinic. For more information, call Heather Atherton at 916-316-4568.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Planning Commission will meet at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will have an outing at Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant, 885 Richland Road, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The show features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. This session will feature Adriann “Just the Pen” Toombs, David Michael Nixon and Dawn Colangelo Leas.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m.
