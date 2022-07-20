TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an event entitled “ARTrium Vibes” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. End your workday with a chance to spend a fun, relaxing evening while you wind down, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music! Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online or at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– Hope Point Bike Kitchen will host a bike repair/distribution event for the homeless community in the southeast corner of the old KMart parking lot, north of Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. A light meal will also be served. For more information, call 530-671-1130.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting at The Brick, 316 D St., Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be food served as well as prizes and gifts. Admission costs $20 and reservations are required. To register, call 530-632-6195. For more information, visit the Sutter Yuba Republican Women’s website at www.syrepublicanwomen.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “20th Century Blues” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
