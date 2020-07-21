The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. To participate in the meeting, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5401096193033964047. Registration will be required. Public comments can be emailed to bmoody@yubacity.net any time before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item.
– The Marysville Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81482208458 or by calling 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 814 8220 8458.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Songwriter Workshop, hosted by Tom Galvin, will take place at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To participate, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 957 1533 5258.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Unified School District will meet at 6:30 p.m. To connect via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83088215725?pwd=ZkM3ZXdUQ3hveldadWwyNkJaV1RTdz09. The meeting ID is 830 8821 5725 and the password is 8RP8G5.