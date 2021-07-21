TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The show features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. This session will feature Adriann “Just the Pen” Toombs, David Michael Nixon and Dawn Colangelo Leas.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Hope Point Bike Kitchen will host a bike repair/distribution event for the homeless community in the upper parking lot at Gauche Park, located on the corner of Wilbur Avenue and C Street in Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. A light meal will also be served. For more information, call 671-1130.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 1-4 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 871 Gray Ave., Suit A, Yuba City. Donors will receive a coupon for a free sandwich and ice cream. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Agra, India. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)