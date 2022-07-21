TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “20th Century Blues” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “20th Century Blues” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “If the shoe fits, buy it!” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence, will host this program featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– Ohana Comic Con will host the Yuba City-Marysville Toy/Anime Comic Con at the Yuba City Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton Avenue, Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission costs $8 and children 10 and under are free. There will also be a cosplay costume contest at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Chana Comic Con Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
Marysville City Council will hold a special meeting starting at 1:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/84294323417 from your desired technology source (laptop, phone, tablet).
If you would like to call into the meeting (landline or cell phone) you can call: 1-669-900-9128 and enter Zoom Webinar ID: 842 9432 3417.