TODAY
EVENTS
– A WineShine benefit event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Camptonville Community Center, at 15333 Cleveland Ave in Camptonville. A $15 donation includes wine tasting, food, and one raffle ticket. The event features a variety of wines coming from the Sunset International Wine Competition 2023.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Agriculture, Public Protection and General Government Committee Meeting has a scheduled meeting at 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, in Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Marysville High School has a golf-a-thon fundraiser at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club in Marysville. Marysville golfers will play as many holes as possible from sunrise to sundown on that day. Sponsors may pledge a specific amount per completed hole or a one-time pledge. One-time pledges can be made payable to Pam Kenney, Marysville High School Student Activities Office, located at 12 18th St., Marysville, CA, 95901. Hole sponsors will receive an invoice after the event. Proceeds go toward helping the Marysville boys and girls golf programs.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Community Services Commission board meeting is at 3 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street in Marysville. Contact Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or ysedc@ysedc.org for any questions.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
WEDNESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. at Lumberjacks, 1025 Colusa Ave. in Yuba City.