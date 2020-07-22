The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Songwriter Workshop, hosted by Tom Galvin, will take place at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To participate, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 957 1533 5258.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Live Oak Unified School District will meet at 6:30 p.m. To connect via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83088215725?pwd=ZkM3ZXdUQ3hveldadWwyNkJaV1RTdz09. The meeting ID is 830 8821 5725 and the password is 8RP8G5.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will have a special meeting at 10 a.m. Participation is available via teleconference at https://zoom.us/j/95952796541.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s “Ah, Wilderness!” performance at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.