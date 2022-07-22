TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “20th Century Blues” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “If the shoe fits, buy it!” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence, will host this program featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– Ohana Comic Con will host the Yuba City-Marysville Toy/Anime Comic Con at the Yuba City Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission costs $8 and children 10 and under are free. There will also be a cosplay costume contest at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Chana Comic Con Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville City Council will hold a special meeting starting at 1:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/84294323417 from your desired technology source (laptop, phone, tablet, etc.). If you would like to call into the meeting (landline or cell phone) you can call: 1-669-900-9128 and enter Zoom Webinar ID: 842 9432 3417.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “20th Century Blues” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Reel Book Society will hold a movie screening, starting at 7 p.m. This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Room” by Emma Donoghue. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee has a standing meeting scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., suite A in Yuba City.
– Live Oak Unified School District has its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. at its board room located at 2201 Pennington Road in Live Oak.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission Board will hold a meeting at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard St., Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
