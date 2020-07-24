The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The Acting Company’s presents “A Seussified Pride and Prejudice.” Performances will be at The Acting Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– A “Back the Badge” event will take place at the intersection of Poole Blvd and Stabler Lane, near the Yuba City Police Department, from 12-2 p.m. All are welcome to attend and are encouraged to bring flags and signs of support. Additional signs will be available from host Tej Mann. For more information or to register to participate, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2078512128959199/.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s “Ah, Wilderness!” performance at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
–Virtual Art radio Today Program, hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be announced at a later date.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
–Artist’s Alchemy will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page featuring special guest Stuart Gilchrist, a designer.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba County Community Services Commission meeting will be at 3 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84517947495?pwd=eHlaa1h2REE4RE5wUTBvUzNrMHBvZz09. People can also call 669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 845 1794 7495 and the password is 141847.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The meeting can be viewed at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. It’s asked that public comments be submitted by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us and those submitting comments should identify the agenda item they wish to comment on.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89768829153?pwd=L3J3M1NWc0E2a3Z0NHRoYllQQTFRQT09 /> or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 897 6882 9153 and the passcode is 968069.
– The Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/99919791802?pwd=Smp4ek1Qd0RrNDRsYmFqTVUzb1gyZz09 or call 1-408-638-0968. The meeting ID is 999 1979 1802 and the password is 693710. City council members and participants are encouraged to join the meeting 10 minutes early to resolve any technical issues before the session begins.
-The Marysville City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. To view the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/87092113272. The meeting is also accessible by calling 1-669-900-9128 and entering the meeting ID: 870 9211 3272.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m.
– CANCELED: The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 11.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.