TODAY
EVENTS
– The Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the bloodmobile near the main entrance, 726 Fourth St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The session will be hosted by David Read and feature Stoney Meagher, photographer and comedy impresario.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba County Community Services Commission board will meet at 3 p.m. at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City or via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacares.org.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet in the Board Chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet in the City Council Chambers, located at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.
– The Yuba City Unified School District will hold a meeting in the multipurpose room at Lincoln Elementary School, 1582 Lincoln Road, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit http://ycusd.org/agendas.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Norcal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host its annual members’ meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Sutter Theater for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. This is a social and “thank you” event for its members and includes a members only vote for a new slate of officers, a review of the past year and a look ahead at what’s to come. The public is invited to attend.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– UC Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba will host a virtual Health Soils Compost Field Day, starting at 9 a.m. Topics to be discussed include soil health benefits of municipal compost applied to processed tomatoes, N mineralization from compost and Chitin and compost applications to suppress soil borne disease. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxtcpvfh.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission will meet in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 526 C Street, Marysville, starting at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
