TODAY
EVENTS
– Join Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture as they start their Annual Members’ Meeting off with a social “thank you” in the Sutter Theater followed by voting for a new slate of officers and a special presentation about the past year’s accomplishments and a look at what’s ahead. All are welcome, but members only are allowed to vote. The meeting will be held at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street in Yuba City. The social hour starts at 5 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org/board-meetings.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center will be speaking at 10 a.m. The mission of the Resource Center is to improve the wellbeing of unpaid family or informal caregivers. The free service offers education, training, referrals, respite care, counseling and legal/financial consulting. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold a meeting at Gray Avenue Christian Church, 1524 Gray Avenue , Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. For More information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Now & Then will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place on Aug. 11, starting at 8:30 a.m.