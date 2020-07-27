The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page featuring special guest Stuart Gilchrist, a designer.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission meeting will be at 3 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84517947495?pwd=eHlaa1h2REE4RE5wUTBvUzNrMHBvZz09. People can also call 669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 845 1794 7495 and the password is 141847.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The meeting can be viewed at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. It’s asked that public comments be submitted by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us and those submitting comments should identify the agenda item they wish to comment on.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89768829153?pwd=L3J3M1NWc0E2a3Z0NHRoYllQQTFRQT09 /> or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 897 6882 9153 and the passcode is 968069.
– The Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/99919791802?pwd=Smp4ek1Qd0RrNDRsYmFqTVUzb1gyZz09 or call 1-408-638-0968. The meeting ID is 999 1979 1802 and the password is 693710. City council members and participants are encouraged to join the meeting 10 minutes early to resolve any technical issues before the session begins.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. People can view the meeting by visiting https://zoom.us/j/98261751756?pwd=cW9TOGhUTjVUUlZISVhlcVJYUEVCQT09. The meeting ID is 982 6175 1756 and the passcode is JKL789.
– The Marysville City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. To view the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/87092113272. The meeting is also accessible by calling 1-669-900-9128 and entering the meeting ID: 870 9211 3272.
– CANCELED: The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 11.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
