TODAY
EVENTS
– The Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the bloodmobile near the main entrance, 726 Fourth St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– The Norcal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host its annual members’ meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Sutter Theater for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. This is a social and “thank you” event for its members and includes a members only vote for a new slate of officers, a review of the past year and a look ahead at what’s to come. The public is invited to attend.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St., from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– UC Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba will host a virtual Health Soils Compost Field Day, starting at 9 a.m. Topics to be discussed include soil health benefits of municipal compost applied to processed tomatoes, N mineralization from compost and Chitin and compost applications to suppress soil borne disease. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxtcpvfh.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission will meet in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 526 C Street, Marysville, starting at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The City of Trees Brass Band will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
– The Colusa Family Resource Center, 131 Fifth Street, Colusa, will host a free ice cream social from 6-7 p.m. For more information, call 458-7678.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will have an outing at Kenzo Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 1655 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m.
