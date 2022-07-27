TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host a Celebration of Service and Awards Breakfast at Hillcrest Catering in the Hillcrest Plaza in Yuba City, starting at 8 a.m. The program with the awards will start at about 8:35 a.m. and run until about 9:15 a.m.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Now & Then will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place on Aug. 11, starting at 8:30 a.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at El Zarape, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “20th Century Blues” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
