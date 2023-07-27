TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The End of the Summer Reading Program Party in the Yuba County Library parking lot begins at 10 a.m. for ages. Collect your summer reading prize, visit with agencies, and have some free food provided by the Kiwanis Club. There will also be Spider-Man and his amazing friends present as well. No registration necessary.
– South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club is sponsoring a collaborative service project with the help of the Masons of Yuba-Sutter from 8-11 a.m. at the Walmart in Linda. With the help of the Yuba County Office of Education and the area’s school principals, over 40 students were identified to receive shopping sprees worth $125 at Walmart in Linda.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information, contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.