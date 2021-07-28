TODAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The City of Trees Brass Band will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
– The Colusa Family Resource Center, 131 Fifth Street, Colusa, will host a free ice cream social from 6-7 p.m. For more information, call 458-7678.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will have an outing at Kenzo Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 1655 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Mexico City, Mexico. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
– Prestige Assisted Living at Marysville will host a free, virtual webinar on cognitive health, starting at 10:30 a.m. Tools and resources for improving cognitive health will be discussed. For more information or to register, call 749-1786 or visit www.MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
