TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “20th Century Blues” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “20th Century Blues” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “If the shoe fits, buy it!” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Sutter Theater will be swinging with a concert featuring trombonist, composer, bandleader and educator Jon Hatamiya. Widely regarded as an imaginative and receptive
Improviser and a proponent of the trombone as a modern creative voice, Hatamiya emphasizes improvisation, musical communication, and spontaneity. He has recorded with artists including Michael Bublé, Louis Cole, David Binney, Luca Alemanno, Paul Cornish’s BANNED, Logan Kane’s Flotation band and Nonet. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org. The event will be held at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street in Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert will start at 7 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The annual Colusa County Veterans Picnic will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets, Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A meal of pulled pork, sausage or chicken with beans, chips, coleslaw and a soft drink or bottled water will be available for $15. There will also be a raffle and door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the Maxwell American Legion and the Colusa Veterans of Foreign Wars.