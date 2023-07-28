TODAY
EVENTS
– The End of the Summer Reading Program Party in the Yuba County Library parking lot begins at 10 a.m. for ages. Collect your summer reading prize, visit with agencies, and have some free food provided by the Kiwanis Club. There will also be Spider-Man and his amazing friends present as well. No registration necessary.
– South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club is sponsoring a collaborative service project with the help of the Masons of Yuba-Sutter from 8-11 a.m. at the Walmart in Linda. With the help of the Yuba County Office of Education and the area’s school principals, over 40 students were identified to receive shopping sprees worth $125 at Walmart in Linda.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information, contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Health and Welfare Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., suite A, in Yuba City.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street in Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Breakfast Meeting at 9 a.m. at Dancing Tomato, 990 N. Walton Ave. in Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection monthly luncheon will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive in Yuba City. The luncheon is $21 inclusive. The Theme is “An Artist’s Touch” featuring local artist Roberta Dunham, a certified Zentangle teacher. Please call Bettielou 674-3499 or 649-5398, or Sue 300-6119 for more information.