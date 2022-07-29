TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “20th Century Blues” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “If the shoe fits, buy it!” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Sutter Theater will be swinging with a concert featuring trombonist, composer, bandleader and educator Jon Hatamiya. Widely regarded as an imaginative and receptive Improviser and a proponent of the trombone as a modern creative voice, Hatamiya emphasizes improvisation, musical communication, and spontaneity. He has recorded with artists including Michael Bublé, Louis Cole, David Binney, Luca Alemanno, Paul Cornish’s BANNED, Logan Kane’s Flotation band and Nonet. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org. The event will be held at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert will start at 7 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The annual Colusa County Veterans Picnic will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of 10th and Market streets, Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A meal of pulled pork, sausage or chicken with beans, chips, coleslaw and a soft drink or bottled water will be available for $15. There will also be a raffle and door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the Maxwell American Legion and the Colusa Veterans of Foreign Wars.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “20th Century Blues” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Fellowship hosts Fellowship & Games from noon to 4 p.m. at River City Manor at 655 Joann Way in Yuba City. For more information, contact Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Feather River Air Quality Management District will meet at 4 p.m. at 541 Washington Ave. in Yuba City. The public can also participate via Zoom. Meeting ID is 83984103734. Passcode is 849325. Call-in number is 669-900-6633.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Standing Committee Meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A in Yuba City.
– Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will meet via zoom only at 2:30 p.m. To join the meeting visit http://us02web.zoom.us/i/89670290374 with meeting ID 896 7029 0374.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors hosts its regular meeting at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center Board Chambers located at 915 Eighth St., Marysville.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors hosts a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. at 1220 F St., Marysville.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in The Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $21 and this month’s theme is “Summer in Full Bloom,” featuring Red Maple Ranch Flower Farm. Melanie Munro will speak about her family run and operated cut flower farm and Christine Isaacson will share “A Life’s Journey of Rejection, Surprises, Acceptance and Love”. Amanda Flamm will be singing during the meeting.The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection meets on the first Tuesday of every month. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119
