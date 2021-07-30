TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– The Yuba Feather Museum will host an ice cream social at the museum, 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown, from 1-3 p.m. Sundaes, brownies and rootbeer floats will be available. For more information, call 675-1025.
– The city of Marysville will host a public meeting to gather input about the Ellis Lake Improvement Project in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 526 C Street, Marysville, from 8-10 a.m. Refreshments will be provided. To RSVP, call 751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Sutter Youth Organization Foundation will host their 10th annual fundraiser banquet and auction at the Sutter Youth Organization facilities, located at the corner of Butte House Road And Acacia Street in Sutter, starting at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit the non-profit organization that operates and maintains the Morehead Family Community Pool, the Vera Carrol Park and the Catlett and Munder Halls. Tickets cost $45 per person or a business table that seats eight can be purchased for $1,200. For more information, call Mike at 682-4201.
– The Yuba County Library will host an end of summer reading party in the parking lot of the facility, located at 303 Second Street, Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be people dressed as superheroes and villains at the library. For more information, call 749-7380.
– The UC Master Gardener Program of Colusa County will host a Tomato Tasting and Other Garden Goodies event at the Farm to School Demonstration Garden at Education Village, located at 499 Marguerite Street, Williams, starting at 9 a.m.
– The Colusa County Veterans Picnic will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets, Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A meal of pulled pork, sausage or chicken with beans, chips, coleslaw and a soft drink or bottled water will be available for $15. There will also be a raffle and door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the Maxwell American Legion and the Colusa Veterans of Foreign Wars
– A taco festival and competition will be held on Main Street in downtown Colusa from 4-9 p.m. The event will include tacos galore, a beer garden, cornhole, two stages of music, margaritas, a secret hot sauce saloon, craft vendors and more. Tacos will be judged in a blind taste and the first place winner will receive $1,000 and a championship belt. For more information, visit www.ColusaTaco.com.
– Comedian Andrew Santino will perform in the Showroom/Bingo Hall at Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 Highway 45. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $35-$50 and can be purchased on the Colusa Casino Resort website. General admission tickets are first come, first served. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
MONDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
–Sons in Retirement will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:45 a.m. at the Plaza Room, 210 Jule Drive, Yuba City. The guest speaker will be Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a National Night Out on Plumas Street event from 5-8 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Attendees will be able to learn about what’s to come, play a tune on the “street piano” in front of the theater and take a tour of the facility.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host the 2021 Weedy Rice workshop at 142A Garden Highway, Yuba City, from 9-11:15 a.m. Topics will include weedy rice research updates, identification, herbicides, and rice seed programs. Lunch will be served following the meeting. Attendance is free but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/446vfztu.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Yuba City Council meeting has been canceled. THe next regular meeting will be held Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will hold their monthly meeting at Dancing Tomato, 990 N. Walton Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
