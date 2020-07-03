The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Marysville Info-Center, a one-stop center for business and visitor resources, will host a grand opening from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 317 Fourth St., Marysville. The grand opening will introduce the community, visitors and businesses to the Info-Center with features like a live historian and representatives from the Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association. COVID-19 safety requirements will be enforced, such as masks and social distancing.
– There will be a sidewalk sale from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on D Street in Marysville. Social distancing will be encouraged as well as wearing facial coverings.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The Church of Glad Tidings, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak, will host their fourth annual Fourth of July community picnic from noon-4 p.m. The event is free and will include barbecue hamburgers and hot dogs, watermelon, games, waterslides, volleyball, a zip line, face painting and more. Volunteers are also needed. For more information or to volunteer, call 671-3160.
– The Foothill Volunteer Firefighter Association will host the annual Fourth of July celebration at 16796 Willow Glen Road in Brownsville from 7-10 p.m. The event will include a raffle and a fireworks show but no food or drinks will be provided due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees are also asked to bring their own chairs.
– A Yuba-Sutter fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be set off in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, however, there won’t be a designated viewing area to prevent mass gatherings. The fireworks should be visible from both sides of the river.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host the third annual Jim Davison Rubber Duckie Races along the Sacramento River in Colusa, beginning promptly at 2 p.m. The race begins on the river just east of the boat ramp and continues downstream to the River Road Bridge. All of the proceeds from the event will be used to send Egling Middle School students to Shady Creek. One thousand dollars in cash prizes will be given away to the winners; $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 dollars for third place. Winners do not need to be present to win. Rubber Duckie race tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Messick Ace Hardware, 729 Market St. in Colusa, Davison Drug and Stationary, 640 Market St. in Colusa, Fouch & Son Pharmacy, 692 E St., in Williams, or from any Lions Club member.
– The bi-annual Grimes Day Parade will make its way around Grimes starting at 10 a.m. The parade will kick off at Grand Island Elementary School and head west on E Leven Street before turning onto Third Street. The procession will then turn left onto Poundstone Street before turning onto Fifth St. and heading back to the schoolyard.
– The Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station will be selling to-go lunches at the firehouse, 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The $8 takeaway meal includes a choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or jalapeno cheddar sausage sandwich served with chips, salad and a drink. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
– New California Yuba County will host an Independence Day Auto Show on the corner of 10th and E streets in Marysville from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Anyone with a race car, motorcycle, classic car, Hot Rod or four wheel drive vehicle is encouraged to come out and show them off while celebrating the Fourth of July holiday. The group is asking for a $10 dollar donation for entries to help pay for the cost of the event. All entries will receive a certificate of appreciation for the first New California Independence Day Auto Show. For more information, call 906-7738.
– POSTPONED: Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, has postponed its Fourth of July celebration. For more information, call 458-8844 or visit www.colusacasino.com.
– CANCELED: The annual Fourth of July Parade in Yuba City has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A performance by the Yuba Sutter Symphony, which typically follows the parade, has also been canceled.
– CANCELED: The annual Fourth of July Wheatland Community Picnic, hosted by the Wheatland Lions Club and the Wheatland chapter of 4-H, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will host a “Welcome Back Ice Cream Social” at 6:30 p.m. – the doors open at 6 p.m. – at the Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Membership isn’t required to attend. For more information, call 755-4409.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Tom Galvin will be the guest interviewer as David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts, shares a bit of his story.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To participate in the meeting, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4689825014822670 – registration is required. Comments can be emailed to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on the agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To watch the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82678358925 to join the meeting. Registration will be required for this and future meetings. People can also call into the meeting at 1-669-900-9128 and the Zoom meeting ID is 826 7835 8925.
– The Colusa City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Members of the public can join the meeting through Zoom at zoom.us/j/94660689850. People can submit comments by email at cityclerk@cityofcolusa.
– Yuba City Unified School District governing board has a special board meeting 5:30 p.m. Members of the public can listen to the meeting at www.ycusd.org/agendas and click “July 7, 2020” audio. Members of the public who wish to address the board via Zoom must contact Lora Broad at lbroad@ycusd.org by noon the day of the meeting. The link will be emailed by 3 p.m.
– The Yuba City Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)