TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak City Council has a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard in Live Oak.
EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter hosts a walking moai every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 424 D Street, Marysville.
THURSDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 pm. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 1-530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
EVENTS
– Join Health and Human Services beginning at noon at the Yuba County Library for a five week computer basics class for ages 60 and up to learn about how to use a computer, create an email, utilize your computer's camera for video chatting, and more. Those who attend all five classes will receive a free computer. Registration is required. Contact 530-749-6200 or HHSD_Digital_Literacy@co.yuba.ca.us.
– First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursday begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library for ages 0-5-years-old. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading. Registration is required.
– Community Helper Story Time with Animal Care Officer Heather Nall and her puppy pal begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library for ages 0-5. Children will be able to ask questions and learn more about the important role of animal care officers in our community. Registration is required.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.