The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating will be available in the chambers. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba will have an outing at 9 a.m. at the Dancing Tomato Caffe, 990 N Walton Ave., Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– There will be a Wheatland Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at Wheatland Union High School, 1010 Wheatland Road. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will host a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from the nation and world at 5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. The salon-style talks take on unique themes of art, life and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. This session’s guest will be Esther Lin, author of “The Ghost Wife.”
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Reclamation District Number 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Reclamation District office at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian.
– The Regional Housing Authority board of commissioners will meet at noon. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.regionalha.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.