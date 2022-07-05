TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly
board meeting in the Reclamation District office, 1138 Fourth Street, Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-696-2569.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting in the Maidu Conference Room at Yuba County One Stop, 1114 Yuba Street, Marysville, starting at 8 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call Council Secretary Liz Corniel at 530-749-6354.
– The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofcolusa.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the Live Oak Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual special meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waterwaste Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Yuba City Senior Commission will hold a meeting at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose will be held at 6 p.m. This virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will hold their monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to get the Zoom link, call or text 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.