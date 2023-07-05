TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 pm. If you are interested in receiving the link, please text or call 1-530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
EVENTS
– Join Health and Human Services beginning at noon at the Yuba County Library for a five week computer basics class for ages 60 and up to learn about how to use a computer, create an email, utilize your computer's camera for video chatting, and more. Those who attend all five classes will receive a free computer. Registration is required. Contact 530-749-6200 or HHSD_Digital_Literacy@co.yuba.ca.us.
– First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursday begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library for ages 0-5-years-old. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading. Registration is required.
– Potter the Otter: A Healthy Adventure is a temporary exhibit open until July 30 at the Sutter County Museum at 1333 Butte House Road in Yuba City. This hands-on, educational indoor playset was specifically designed for children between the ages of 0 and 5 and their families. Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit suttercountymuseum.org.
– Community Helper Story Time with Animal Care Officer Heather Nall and her puppy pal begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. The event is designed for individuals 0-5. Registration is required.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
EVENTS
– First 5 Friday: Your Child’s Ages + Stages with Rita Baker begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. The event is designed for caregivers and their children to learn, play, and grow together. Registration is required.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
– Art in the Parking Lot with Special Guests: Lee’s Lovable Llamas begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. Event is free and open to all ages. No registration is necessary.
– Marysville native Nicole Cook hosts a Boho Cactus Paint & Sip at 11 a.m. at The Wood Butcher at 301 C Street in Marysville. Individuals must be 21-years-old to attend. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/43bC40b.