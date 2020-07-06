The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Tom Galvin will be the guest interviewer as David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts, shares a bit of his story.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To participate in the meeting, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4689825014822670 – registration is required. Comments can be emailed to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on the agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To watch the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82678358925 to join the meeting. Registration will be required for this and future meetings. People can also call into the meeting at 1-669-900-9128 and the Zoom meeting ID is 826 7835 8925.
– The Colusa City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Members of the public can join the meeting through Zoom at zoom.us/j/94660689850. People can submit comments by email at cityclerk@cityofcolusa.
– Yuba City Unified School District governing board has a special board meeting 5:30 p.m. Members of the public can listen to the meeting at www.ycusd.org/agendas and click “July 7, 2020” audio. Members of the public who wish to address the board via Zoom must contact Lora Broad at lbroad@ycusd.org by noon the day of the meeting. The link will be emailed by 3 p.m.
– The Yuba City Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. and participation is available via teleconference zoom.us/j/93291491413.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
– CANCELED: The Yuba City Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for July 22.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
