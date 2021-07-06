The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– There will be a Wheatland Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at Wheatland Union High School, 1010 Wheatland Road. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will host a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from the nation and world at 5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. The salon-style talks take on unique themes of art, life and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. This session’s guest will be Esther Lin, author of “The Ghost Wife.”
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Yuba Community College District board will have a strategic planning and development session at 8:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Reclamation District Number 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Reclamation District office at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian.
– The Regional Housing Authority board of commissioners will meet at noon. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.regionalha.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–FREED and the Agency on Aging Area 4 will host a conference on local implementation of California’s Master Plan for Aging from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. The “Our Community: An Aging & Disability Conference” will cover the big picture of the 10-year master plan and next steps to take in local communities and jurisdictions to realize the goals of the plan. Speakers will include legislators, community partners and experts in the fields of community living, urban/rural development, aging and disability. The conference is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit FREED.org/Conference.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba Community College District board will have a strategic planning and development session at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Yuba Community College District board will meet at 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
