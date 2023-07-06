TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
EVENTS
– Join Health and Human Services beginning at noon at the Yuba County Library for a five week computer basics class for ages 60 and up to learn about how to use a computer, create an email, utilize your computer's camera for video chatting, and more. Those who attend all five classes will receive a free computer. Registration is required. Contact 530-749-6200 or HHSD_Digital_Literacy@co.yuba.ca.us.
– First 5 Friday: Your Child’s Ages + Stages with Rita Baker begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. The event is designed for caregivers and their children to learn, play, and grow together. Registration is required.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
– Art in the Parking Lot with Special Guests: Lee’s Lovable Llamas begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. Event is free and open to all ages. No registration is necessary.
– Marysville native Nicole Cook hosts a Boho Cactus Paint & Sip at 11 a.m. at The Wood Butcher at 301 C Street in Marysville. Individuals must be 21-years-old to attend. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/43bC40b.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba City Charter School and The Acting Company present Summer Drama Camp 2023 designed for individuals 12-19-years-old. Session 2, which begins Monday, has some availability left. The session runs through July 29 at 256 Wilbur Avenue in Yuba City. Cost is $75 for three weeks and includes a Summer Drama Camp T-shirt. For more information visit https://actingco.vbotickets.com/events or call the box office at (530) 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.