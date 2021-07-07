The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– FREED and the Agency on Aging Area 4 will host a conference on local implementation of California’s Master Plan for Aging from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. The “Our Community: An Aging & Disability Conference” will cover the big picture of the 10-year master plan and next steps to take in local communities and jurisdictions to realize the goals of the plan. Speakers will include legislators, community partners and experts in the fields of community living, urban/rural development, aging and disability. The conference is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit FREED.org/Conference.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Community College District board will have a strategic planning and development session at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Yuba Community College District board will meet at 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Moscow, Russia. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
– Colusa County Office of Education Children’s Services will host a children’s faire at LaVanche Hurst Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets, Arbuckle, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will include children’s activities, live music and games. For more information, call 458-0350.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.