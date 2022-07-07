TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “20th Century Blues” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “Tucked” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, will host a “Meet the Artists” Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris and Lila Rivera will be showing their work alongside guest artists Randy Rivera, Ruben Reveles, John Huerta, and Mayra Ramos, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba River Drumming Circle will host its next drumming session at Gold N Touch Massage and Wellness Center, 225 Sixth Street, Marysville, starting at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend this free public event. Anyone wanting to play a drum, no matter one’s drumming experience, are welcome and asked to bring their own drum, if possible. A potluck will follow the event. For more information, call Dennis at 530-777-1012.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet via Special Session/Closed Session at 3 p.m. in the County Administrator’s Office at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Come experience the culture, style and persona of the visionary painter Frida Kahlo, an artist who inspires us with her story of love, adventure, pain, and courage. The event will include Frida arts, Mexican Folk-art, crafts, live music, Frida and Diego look-alike contests and more. The free public indoor/outdoor event will take place at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from noon until 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District will host a public meeting to discuss their water and sewer systems at the Youth Center, 1966 Ninth Avenue, Olivehurst, starting at 1 p.m. Learn
about how connecting can increase property value, improve water quality, decrease maintenance requirements, and protect the environment. For more information, email Swarnjit Boyal at sboyal@opud.org or call 530-682-0736.