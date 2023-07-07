TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town Fountain on Plumas Street. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
– Art in the Parking Lot with Special Guests: Lee’s Lovable Llamas begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. Event is free and open to all ages. No registration is necessary.
– Marysville native Nicole Cook hosts a Boho Cactus Paint & Sip at 11 a.m. at The Wood Butcher at 301 C Street in Marysville. Individuals must be 21-years-old to attend. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/43bC40b.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba City Charter School and The Acting Company present Summer Drama Camp 2023 designed for individuals 12-19-years-old. Session 2, which begins Monday, has some availability left. The session runs through July 29 at 256 Wilbur Avenue in Yuba City. Cost is $75 for three weeks and includes a Summer Drama Camp T-shirt. For more information visit https://actingco.vbotickets.com/events or call the box office at (530) 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. inside the Yuba County Government Center board chambers at 915 Eighth Street in Marysville.
– The Health and Welfare Committee will have a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, in Yuba City.
EVENTS
– First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursday begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library for ages 0-5-years-old. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading. Registration is required.
– Lunch at Edgewater Elementary begins at noon for free summer meals alongside storytime, crafts and more. All food must be eaten on site.
– Healthy Smoothie/Slurpee Blending with the Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter begins at 3 p.m. for anyone over 6. In this program, learn all about blending healthy smoothies and slurpees. Tasty samples included. Registration is required.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection monthly luncheon will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive in Yuba City. The luncheon is $21 inclusive. The speaker is Lori Hartin who shares the story of her fairytale life. The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection meets monthly, the first Tuesday of every month. Please call Bettielou 674-3499 or 649-5398, or Sue 300-6119 for more information.
– The Alliance for Hispanic Advancement will have a monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. at El Zarape, located at 1005 Stafford Way in Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20 in Colusa.