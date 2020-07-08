The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Community College District board will meet for a planning and development session at 9 a.m. via Zoom. People can participate by visiting https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/98186752303 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and the meeting ID is 981 8675 2303.
– The Yuba Community College District board will have a regular meeting at 5 p.m. via Zoom. People can participate by visiting https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/98186752303 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and the meeting ID is 981 8675 2303.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The John Watson Memorial Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Arbuckle Community Church, 700 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle. Vitalant is requiring donors to wear a facial covering and it’s asked that donors make appointments to accommodate social distancing – the ability to take walk-ins is limited. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– Indivisible Colusa County and the Colusa County Democrats will co-host a peaceful protest on 10th Street in Colusa – across the street from Jeff’s Freezette – from 6-6:30 p.m to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, visit the Indivisible Colusa County or the Colusa County Democrats Facebook pages.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s “Ah, Wilderness!” performance at The Acting Company Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.