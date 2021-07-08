The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled or modified, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Moscow, Russia. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
– Colusa County Office of Education Children’s Services will host a children’s faire at LaVanche Hurst Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets, Arbuckle, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will include children’s activities, live music and games. For more information, call 458-0350.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Summer Celebration Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Winco parking lot, 1300 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be about 40 vendors, sno cones, barbecue and more. The event is hosted by Yuba Sutter Community Events and the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Fiesta de Frida from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its facility, 624 E St., Marysville. Attendees are invited to experience the culture, style and persona of the painter, an artist who inspires with her story of love, adventure, pain and courage. The event will feature Frida arts and crafts, Mexican folk art, live music, picture booth and more. This is a free outdoor event and is open to the public.
– Yuba County One Stop will host a community event and open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the One Stop, 1114 Yuba St., Marysville. The event will include a car show, raffle prizes, activities for children, employers and more. There will also be a free meal box giveaway for the first 300 attendees, provided by the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank. For more information, visit the Yuba County One Stop Facebook page.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– NOTICE: New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous, formerly Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous, is no longer meeting on Saturdays and will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 1100 Washington Ave., Yuba City, beginning on Aug. 3. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
