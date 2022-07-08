TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “20th Century Blues” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District will host a public meeting to discuss their water and sewer systems at the Youth Center, 1966 Ninth Ave., Olivehurst, starting at 1 p.m. Learn about how connecting can increase property value, improve water quality, decrease maintenance requirements, and protect the environment. For more information, email Swarnjit Boyal at sboyal@opud.org or call 530-682-0736.
– CANCELED: Fiesta de Frida, scheduled to take place at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, was canceled due to concerns related to COVID-19. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “20th Century Blues” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Reel Book Society will hold a book discussion, starting at 7 p.m. This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Room” by Emma Donoghue. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District will host a virtual public meeting to discuss their water and sewer systems, starting at 6 p.m. Learn about how connecting can increase property value, improve water quality, decrease maintenance requirements, and protect the environment. To join the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/OPUDCONNECT. For more information, email Swarnjit Boyal at sboyal@opud.org or call 530-682-0736.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 918 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via teleconference. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-696-0349.
– The Sutter County Real Estate Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will be meeting at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas St., Yuba City. The group meets the second Monday of every month. For more information, call 701-0039.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– Sons In Retirement (SIR) will hold their monthly luncheon at the Hillcrest Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at noon. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person. For more information, call Bill Crocker at 530-673-8982 or visit www.branch45.sirinc2.org.
The Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at River City Manor Clubhouse, 655 JoAnn Way, Yuba City, from 12-4 p.m. for fellowship and games. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard St., Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
