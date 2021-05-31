The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Collins Lake will host a “Movie on the Beach” event featuring the film “Hook,” starting at 8:20 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair for the family friendly movie on Collins Lake Beach. For more information, call 692-1600.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The virtual event features artists and creatives of all genres. This session will be hosted by David Read and will feature Dolores Mitchell, artist and arts educator from Chico State.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating will be available in the chambers. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 4 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field at 5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will host a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from the nation and world. The talks take on themes of art, life and writing each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. This session’s guest will be Professor Josh Kinney, who teaches English at Sacramento State.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Yuba City Senior Commission will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Wastewater Committee will meet at 5:45 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
